In this week’s Q&A, Alan and Lionel are asked what makes a good story—and which big ones they’ve missed.

They reminisce over the hedonistic days of Vanity Fair magazine, following the release of former editor Graydon Carter’s swashbuckling new memoir.

And they remember the legacies, lives and careers of two former colleagues: Gwen Robinson, former foreign correspondent for the Financial Times and Tim Radford, the Guardian science editor known for penning the 25 commandments for journalists.