Q&A: How do you help the BBC?

In this week’s Q&A, Alan and Lionel discuss a media screw up: who’s to blame for the Telegraph publishing a fake story about the fictional “Al Moy” and his family?

They break down how editors should deal with stories that seem too good to be true.

The hosts also discuss award ceremonies for journalists...do they matter? Plus, Alan and Lionel answer a question sent in by listener Tony which asks “How can you help the BBC?”

If you have a question for Alan and Lionel, send it to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk and we’ll answer it on the show.