Media Confidential

Q&A: How do you help the BBC?

Alan and Lionel discuss a media screw up and answer a listener’s question about the BBC

June 16, 2025
article header image

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In this week’s Q&A, Alan and Lionel discuss a media screw up: who’s to blame for the Telegraph publishing a fake story about the fictional “Al Moy” and his family?

They break down how editors should deal with stories that seem too good to be true.

The hosts also discuss award ceremonies for journalists...do they matter? Plus, Alan and Lionel answer a question sent in by listener Tony which asks “How can you help the BBC?”

If you have a question for Alan and Lionel, send it to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk and we’ll answer it on the show.

related article image
Q&A: How do you help the BBC?
related article image
Why AI companies don’t want journalism to exist
related article image
Q&A: What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?
related article image
The new wave of approachable journalism
related article image
Q&A: Would you have interviewed Hitler?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines