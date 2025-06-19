Substack’s co-founder: Elon Musk ‘saw it as a declaration of war’

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

This week on Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Hamish McKenzie, co-founder of Substack. The platform, which now has over five million paid subscriptions, allows writers to self-publish their newsletters and make money directly from readers.

Since launching in 2017, it has gained huge popularity with journalists and the public. Alan, Lionel and Hamish discuss what makes it fundamentally different to other social media sites, including the platform's surprising approach to content moderation. Hamish also shares how Elon Musk offered to buy Substack, and why he was refused.

Plus, the hosts discuss M16’s first female chief, as well as a new report on anti-Palestinian bias at the BBC.

And Lionel makes a faux pas... listen to find out what it was.