Media Confidential

Trump’s tariff-mania: What are journalists missing?

Have journalists failed to spot the biggest economic scoop yet? Plus, as Columbia University yields to the Trump administration’s demands, Anya Schiffrin responds to the controversy

April 10, 2025
article header image

On Media Confidential this week, Alan and Lionel discuss the world being turned upside down by Donald Trump’s tariffs.

As former editor of the Financial Times, Lionel weighs in on how the press are handling the situation: what are they getting right…and what are they missing? Have financial journalists failed to spot the biggest story yet?

And amid a slew of suspensions and politically-motivated arrests at Columbia University, the hosts also talk to Anya Schiffrin, director of the university’s Technology, Media and Communications programme. As the university yields to the Trump administration’s demands, they discuss the pressures colleges are facing, the role of the media, and the importance of resistance to authoritarianism.

