What would you do if you realised your work was putting you in danger?

This week, Alan and Lionel are asked if they’ve ever been unsafe because of their journalism.

They talk about Tom McTague moving jobs across the political spectrum, from UnHerd's political editor, to editor at the New Statesman.

And as Jim Mullen announces his departure from the media company Reach, the hosts discuss his tenure.

If you have a question for Alan and Lionel, send them to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk