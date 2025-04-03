Is this the most dangerous time to be a journalist?

This week, Alan and Lionel discuss alarming threats to global press freedom with guests Jodie Ginsberg and former war correspondent Peter Greste.

As an award-winning journalist with Al Jazeera, Peter was reporting on the Arab Spring when he was arrested under charges of terrorism. He shares his story of being wrongfully imprisoned in Egypt for 400 days (later dramatised in the film The Correspondent).

Jodie, director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, an American nonprofit organisation, also highlights the increasing dangers facing journalists in the US, including attacks on public broadcasting and legal threats.

In the face of mounting pressures, how can young reporters find hope?