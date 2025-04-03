Media Confidential

Is this the most dangerous time to be a journalist?

Alan and Lionel are joined by Jodie Ginsberg and former war correspondent Peter Greste, who was imprisoned in Egypt under false charges for 400 days. Is the US moving in the same direction?

April 03, 2025
article header image

This week, Alan and Lionel discuss alarming threats to global press freedom with guests Jodie Ginsberg and former war correspondent Peter Greste.

As an award-winning journalist with Al Jazeera, Peter was reporting on the Arab Spring when he was arrested under charges of terrorism. He shares his story of being wrongfully imprisoned in Egypt for 400 days (later dramatised in the film The Correspondent).

Jodie, director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, an American nonprofit organisation, also highlights the increasing dangers facing journalists in the US, including attacks on public broadcasting and legal threats.

In the face of mounting pressures, how can young reporters find hope?

related article image
Q&A: Signal and the Atlantic defence leak
related article image
Michael Wolff: Cancelled by Trump attacks
related article image
Q&A: How to deal with a conspiracy theory
related article image
John Sawers: ‘The deep state is what keeps us stable’
related article image
Armando Iannucci: “X is an industrial piss factory”
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines