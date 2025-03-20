Media Confidential

John Sawers: ‘The deep state is what keeps us stable’

Former MI6 chief John Sawers joins Alan and Lionel to discuss the new world order—and whether the future of intelligence sharing with the US could be in jeopardy 

March 20, 2025
article header image

This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by former MI6 chief Sir John Sawers to discuss the new world order...or should that be disorder?

They share their views on the threat posed by the second Trump presidency and whether the world has reverted to “might is right”. John raises concerns over the future of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance—which consists of the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US. Could this mean the end of intelligence sharing with America?

Plus, Alan and Lionel discuss the unexpected outcome of Ofcom’s cases against GB News.

