Q&A: Do echo chambers actually exist?

In this second special episode, Alan and Lionel are joined by aspiring journalists from Oxford Brookes University and tackle their tough questions about the industry’s future.

Alan and Lionel discuss optimism: when journalism is suffering a crisis of trust, what can we do to be hopeful?

Plus, the editors are asked what sources they trust when it comes to keeping informed.

Send us your questions via email at mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk

