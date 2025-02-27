Media Confidential

The Murdoch monarchy: Who will take the crown?

The Murdoch family has been battling for control of their media empire. Alan and Lionel are joined by journalist Jim Rutenberg, who reported on the secret trial—and uncovers the drama behind it all

February 27, 2025
article header image

One of the world's biggest media dynasties is in crisis. Last December, in a Nevada court, the Murdoch family battled to decide who would take control of its media empire. 

Alan and Lionel are joined by Jim Rutenberg, writer-at-large for the New York Times, who was one of two journalists who obtained copies of sealed court documents and published details of the case.

He shares the story of reporting on Murdoch’s secret trial—and uncovers the Succession-style drama behind it all.

To listen to more on the Murdoch trial from Media Confidential, click here.

related article image
Q&A: What's the role of journalism in the age of Trump?
related article image
Can you ‘bomb-proof’ the BBC?
related article image
Q&A: How to survive a war zone
related article image
Sam Freedman: ‘The press lobby’s gone feral!’
related article image
Norm Pearlstine: ‘Media is Trump’s cocaine’
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines