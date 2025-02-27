The Murdoch monarchy: Who will take the crown?

One of the world's biggest media dynasties is in crisis. Last December, in a Nevada court, the Murdoch family battled to decide who would take control of its media empire.

Alan and Lionel are joined by Jim Rutenberg, writer-at-large for the New York Times, who was one of two journalists who obtained copies of sealed court documents and published details of the case.

He shares the story of reporting on Murdoch’s secret trial—and uncovers the Succession-style drama behind it all.

