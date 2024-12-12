Media Confidential

The Murdoch Succession, and the limits of AI

Murdoch is on his way out, Guardian journalists are on strike, and AI remains an industry bogeyman. Alan and Lionel unpack this week’s news and discuss the future of journalism

December 12, 2024
In the second episode on our series focusing on AI’s impact on the media industry, Alan and Lionel talk to the executive chairman of Sky News, David Rhodes.

David has expressed support for AI advancements, as long as publishers are compensated fairly. He’s keen to promote transparency, support credible journalism, and combat fake news. Noble ambitions...but how does he intend to carry them out?

Now that the sale of the Observer to James Harding’s Tortoise Media has finally been agreed, and Guardian journalists are on strike, Alan and Lionel discuss the next stage in an unfolding saga.

Finally, in the Murdoch empire, life imitates art. The latest developments sound like a plot straight from the series Succession: Alan and Lionel discuss who might take on the mantle once Rupert passes away. Could he rule his empire from beyond the grave?

