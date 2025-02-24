Q&A: What's the role of journalism in the age of Trump?

In a rapidly changing world, can journalists still cut through the noise? In this special episode, Alan and Lionel are joined by aspiring journalists from Oxford Brookes University to tackle their tough questions about the industry’s future.

They explore why gen Z seems increasingly sceptical of democratic processes, whether Prince Harry’s recent trial signals the need for another Leveson Inquiry, and what it truly means to ‘know your patch’ as a young journalist.

Plus, in the midst of another chaotic Trump presidency, with endless sources of information at our fingertips, how should journalists pursue the truth?

Send us your questions via email at mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk