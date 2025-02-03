Q&A: Reporting as an act of resistance

Alan and Lionel return to answer listeners’ questions on today’s hot topics.

With Lionel currently in New York, attention turns to American news coverage. Has US media gone far enough in its coverage of Trump’s first week back in power? Should journalists in the US be afraid of his second presidency?

Alan and Lionel also discuss how teenagers relying on TikTok might be introduced to longer form analysis, and debate whether newspapers are too expensive.

And with the news that Jake Wallis Simons is finally resigning as editor of the Jewish Chronicle, questions are raised over who really owns the paper and who is doing the hiring and firing…

To read Alan’s column “Who really funds the Jewish Chronicle?”, click here.