Media Confidential

Armando Iannucci: “X is an industrial piss factory”

Armando Iannucci—satirist, writer and producer—joins Alan and guest host Janine Gibson to discuss the comedy (and tragedy) of Elon Musk 

January 16, 2025
article header image

How do you solve a problem like Elon? The billionaire owner of X controls one of the worlds biggest social media channels, treating the platform as his own propaganda machine.

Armando Iannucci—the satirist, writer and producer behind Alan Partridge, The Thick of It and Veep—has, until recently, been using his own Twitter account to fact-check Musk’s posts.

He joins Alan Rusbridger and guest host, Janine Gibson, editor of the Weekend FT, to discuss how what happens if we don't take Musk seriously.

Like Donald Trump, Musk has a strong dislike for the mainstream media and has used X to vocalise support for fringe figures like Tommy Robinson. But what might have once been dismissed as baseless rants are now driving the news agenda—and even some political manoeuvres—in parts of the US and Europe.

How will Musk’s megalomania end? And how dangerous to global democracy is he, really? Armando, Alan and Janine share their analysis.

