Q&A: Will machines replace us?

Could machine-generated articles replace those created by human beings? After their series on AI in the media, Alan and Lionel now turn to listeners’ questions.

AI could help to make journalists’ lives easier, but what sort of practical uses will there be on a day-to-day basis? Is there a risk that AI will take over the creative roles of writers and reporters? What are the main threats to media employees?

Alan and Lionel remain cautiously optimistic about the future of the tools that are becoming more widely available. They seem convinced that the subtlety, wit and nuance of real-life journalists cannot be replaced by machines.

At least not yet…

