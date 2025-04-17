Who owns the media?

Does it matter who funds and owns the media?

This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by Rodney Benson, professor and author of How Media Ownership Matters, who compares the ways in which newspapers are funded around the world—and how this fundamentally shapes democracy.

Plus, Alan shares stories from his recent trip to Perugia, which holds the annual International Journalism Festival. He discusses his mood after the festival, and what is on the minds of reporters this year (clue: it’s probably Donald Trump).