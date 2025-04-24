Are cartoonists about to be cancelled?

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

What is allowed to be a joking matter? And where does one draw the line?

This week, Alan and Lionel discuss the pitfalls of being a satirist in 2025. They talk to political cartoonist Steve Bell, who worked for the Guardian for over 40 years before being unceremoniously dismissed after an image of Benjamin Netanyahu drew ire.

They’re also joined by former Spectator editor Fraser Nelson, who leapt to Steve’s defence, despite being on opposite ends of the political aisle.

For the first time, Fraser also reveals the moments he put his job on the line while at the magazine’s helm.