Q&A: The Daily Mail’s shame

What do you do if a big story breaks on Christmas day and there’s a skeleton crew running the newsroom?

That’s just one of the seasonal questions put to Alan and Lionel in this week’s Q&A episode.

The editors also discuss Mishal Husain’s departure from the BBC’s Today programme, characterising her as one of the best interviewers of recent times.

Finally, they reflect on how reporting has changed since the #MeToo movement. One feature of the Daily Mail, in particular, is singled out as being stuck in the 1980s.

