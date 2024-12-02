Media Confidential

Q&A: Lionel’s wild ride

In conversation about his new book, Lionel tells the tale of a largely unknown figure who, for three days, was the richest man in the world

December 02, 2024
article header image

In this week’s Q&A, Lionel Barber takes centre stage to tell the tale of a largely unknown man who, for three days, was the richest man in the world.

Recorded in front of an audience at Prospect HQ, he spoke about his new book, Gambling Man: The Wild Ride of Japan’s Masayoshi Son, in conversation with Prospect’s books & culture editor, Peter Hoskin.

Nobody had written extensively about Son, and with no western biography available, Lionel leapt at the chance to tell the extraordinary story of a speculator who has won and lost billions over the course of his life.

From the slums to the high-flying world of trading, he uncovers the rise of a Korean-Japanese businessman, who was truly ahead of his time.

Lionel’s book Gambling Man is available here.

