Media Confidential

Trump 2.0: Buckle up! It’s going to be wild

Alan and Lionel are joined by journalist Margaret Sullivan to predict what the future might hold for reporters and key players in US media

November 28, 2024
article header image

“Fake news”, lies, and a deep distrust of the “mainstream media”: these all marked the Trump’s first presidency. But will Trump 2.0 only usher in more bombastic speeches, or will the regime turn authoritarian?

Alan and Lionel are joined by Margaret Sullivan, columnist and former New York Times editor, who has called Trump an existential threat to journalism.

With several American news organisations in turmoil and some TV networks struggling, what will the next four years hold for independent media?

Margaret discusses the role that new platforms like Substack may play, as well as “shadow president” Elon Musk, who only seems interested in free speech when it echoes his own views.

She calls for stiff spines and strong wills when dealing with the president and shares her hopes for the industry, if reporters can be courageous enough...

related article image
Reporting on a burning planet
related article image
Q&A: Michael Lewis, the Observer and asking difficult questions
related article image
Marianna Spring: Truth and the social media scandal
related article image
Exclusive: The Observer’s existential crisis
related article image
US election 2024: The final days
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines