Media Confidential

Reporting on a burning planet

How do you tell the biggest story in the world? Alan and Lionel are joined by environmental journalist Pilita Clark, who dials in from the COP29 conference in Azerbaijan

November 21, 2024
article header image

 

Hurricanes, floods and wildfires are becoming more frequent. The extreme forecasts that were predicted a few decades ago are starting to happen, and climate change is an existential crisis for us all. So how do you tell the biggest story in the world?

Alan and Lionel are joined by award-winning environmental journalist and Financial Times associate editor, Pilita Clark. She dials in from Baku, Azerbaijan, where the annual COP29 meeting on climate change is currently taking place.

Though 2024 is set to be the hottest year on record, discussion around climate has slipped into culture war territory, with ideology often trumping facts. How do journalists punch through and capture the public’s imagination? When the truth is hard to swallow, should they try and find the positive spin, or tell the grim reality? 

To listen to the Prospect podcast on “COP29 and climate culture wars”, with Isabel Hilton and Sam Alvis, click here

And to order tickets to our special book event with Lionel Barber, go here: https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/gamblingman

related article image
Q&A: Michael Lewis, the Observer and asking difficult questions
related article image
Marianna Spring: Truth and the social media scandal
related article image
Exclusive: The Observer’s existential crisis
related article image
US election 2024: The final days
related article image
Q&A: How influential is Joe Rogan?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines