Reporting on a burning planet

Hurricanes, floods and wildfires are becoming more frequent. The extreme forecasts that were predicted a few decades ago are starting to happen, and climate change is an existential crisis for us all. So how do you tell the biggest story in the world?

Alan and Lionel are joined by award-winning environmental journalist and Financial Times associate editor, Pilita Clark. She dials in from Baku, Azerbaijan, where the annual COP29 meeting on climate change is currently taking place.

Though 2024 is set to be the hottest year on record, discussion around climate has slipped into culture war territory, with ideology often trumping facts. How do journalists punch through and capture the public’s imagination? When the truth is hard to swallow, should they try and find the positive spin, or tell the grim reality?

