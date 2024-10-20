Q&A: Advice for aspiring editors? Get a backbone!

In this week’s Q&A, Alan and Lionel are back with a postbag of questions.

One listener wonders if AI makes exposing the truth almost impossible, while another asks for some insider tips for new editors. In the run up to the US election, Alan and Lionel also discuss Elon Musk’s open endorsement of Donald Trump and whether X should be penalised for it. The former newspaper editors also extol the virtues of courage (and Dutch courage) for journalists.

Send your questions to Alan and Lionel via email at mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk or via X, @mediaconfpod