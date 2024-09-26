Tim Snyder: Why a Trump victory is a threat to freedom

Alan and Lionel are joined by Yale history professor and leading scholar of Soviet Russia, Tim Snyder. Snyder’s new book, On Freedom, explores the risks to shared freedom in a “post-truth” world.

He argues that a rise of disinformation and fake news—coupled with the weakening of reliable media sources and local news—has undermined established truths, which creates a pathway towards fascism. Amidst concerns that a second Trump term could lead to authoritarianism in the US, the role of responsible journalism to preserve truth and freedom of speech is more important than ever.

Alan and Lionel also discuss whether Keir Starmer is being treated fairly by the media, as the prime minister faces accusations of sleaze for receiving gifts, including clothes, glasses and a box at Arsenal.

