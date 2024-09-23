Media Confidential

Q&A: How does an in-depth investigation begin?

Alan and Lionel answer listeners’ questions about how the media industry really works 

September 23, 2024
In this episode of Media Confidential Q&A, Alan and Lionel return with the answers to all your burning questions and shed some light on the inner workings of the media industry.

This week: why is the BBC is constantly chasing gen Z audiences, even though young people consume media in other ways? And when does the non-mainstream media become so big that it becomes the mainstream media—even if was established in opposition to traditional publishers and broadcasters? Plus, the two former newspaper editors—who worked on revelations including on phone hacking and Wirecard—explain how big scoops begin and become major investigations.

Send your questions and comments to us at mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk or via X, at @mediaconfpod

