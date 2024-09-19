Elon Musk: The man who destroyed Twitter

Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber talk to NYT tech journalists Kate Conger and Ryan Mac about their new book Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter.

The editors also explore the tumult at the Jewish Chronicle, a newspaper now plagued with allegations of fake news and a decline in journalistic standards. With four of its top columnists resigning, they ask what the future is for the oldest Jewish newspaper in the world.

And as news breaks that the Observer—the world’s oldest Sunday paper—has received a bid from “minnow” Tortoise Media, what implications could this have for the newspaper landscape in the UK?

