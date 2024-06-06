The British are coming! How editors from the UK are conquering the American media

Media circles across the pond are abuzz with the news that Robert Winnett is heading to the USA to take up the job as editor at The Washington Post, but not until after the US election. He’s the latest appointment by publisher Will Lewis following the sudden departure of Sally Buzbee. Winnett joins a handful of British journalists who have moved to America, including Emma Tucker, the editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal, Mark Thompson, CEO of CNN, and Joanna Coles, chief creative and content officer at The Daily Beast. Is this the beginning of a British invasion of the American media?

Alan and Lionel are joined by NPR’s media correspondent, David Folkenflik, who reflects on the rapid changes at the Washington Post. He observes that becoming editor at this stage of an election year would be like “learning to kayak in a tsunami”. Alan and Lionel are also joined by Peter Foster, public policy editor at the Financial Times, who has known Robert for many years. Peter explains how he thinks Rob’s qualities as an editor will lead him to a successful tenure at the Post.

A transcript will follow shortly.

