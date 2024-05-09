Media Confidential

Phone hacking: What did Murdoch know?

Investigative journalist Nick Davies returns to the podcast to share yet more revelations about phone hacking and the Murdoch media empire

May 09, 2024
article header image

Investigative journalist Nick Davies returns with yet more remarkable insights and analysis about the phone-hacking scandal that engulfed Murdoch’s papers. Having trawled through documents disclosed through a host of court cases, Davies has pieced together information that suggests figures at the top of the Murdoch news empire—including potentially the man himself—knew more than we previously thought.

Read Nick’s stories in full, and the response from News Group Newspapers.

Alan and Lionel also talk to Branko Brkic, editor-in-chief of South Africa’s Daily Maverick, about successfully holding power to account in that country and the importance of journalism in fighting for freedom and exposing corruption around the world.

A transcript will be available shortly.

related article image
The phone hacking scandal: new evidence and fresh claims
related article image
Georgia Meloni’s Media Clampdown
related article image
The West Bank according to Gideon Levy: Locked inside a living hell
related article image
Anne Applebaum on Ukraine, the forgotten war
related article image
Israel kicks out Al Jazeera
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines