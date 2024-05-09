Phone hacking: What did Murdoch know?

Investigative journalist Nick Davies returns with yet more remarkable insights and analysis about the phone-hacking scandal that engulfed Murdoch’s papers. Having trawled through documents disclosed through a host of court cases, Davies has pieced together information that suggests figures at the top of the Murdoch news empire—including potentially the man himself—knew more than we previously thought.

Read Nick’s stories in full, and the response from News Group Newspapers.

Alan and Lionel also talk to Branko Brkic, editor-in-chief of South Africa’s Daily Maverick, about successfully holding power to account in that country and the importance of journalism in fighting for freedom and exposing corruption around the world.

A transcript will be available shortly.