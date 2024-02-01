Media Confidential

Is the right-wing media ‘out of control’?

News organisations on the political right appear increasingly hostile to the prime minister. David Aaronovitch helps Alan and Lionel understand whether they are turning against the Tories

February 01, 2024
article header image

Can Rishi Sunak still rely on what has often been called the “Conservative media”, or are news organisations on the political right becoming increasingly hostile to the prime minister? 

Journalist David Aaronovitch helps Alan and Lionel analyse who and what is driving significant cultural and political shifts in some of the UK’s newsrooms and media boardrooms. Could the Telegraph and GB News even desert the Tories and back the Reform party at the next general election?

Enjoy one-month’s free trial to Prospect’s digital content, and get full access to rigorously fact-checked, truly independent analysis and perspectives. No commitment—you can cancel at any time.

Click here to subscribe: https://subscription.prospectmagazine.co.uk/1mfd/prospect-magazine/mcpod1mf

A transcript of this podcast will be available shortly

related article image
How the government captured the BBC
related article image
Trump v Biden, Round Two: how to cover the US election
related article image
The Post Office scandal: Toby Jones on his drama’s impact
related article image
The media world in 2024
related article image
Review of the Year with Beth Rigby
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines