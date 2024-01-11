Media Confidential

The Post Office scandal: Toby Jones on his drama’s impact

The award-winning actor reflects on why his ITV show cut through in a way news reporting of the Horizon scandal did not

January 11, 2024
article header image

Award-winning actor Toby Jones, who plays Alan Bates in ITV’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office, reflects on the drama’s huge public and political impact, alongside its producer Patrick Spence. 

Alan and Lionel ask why this screen version has cut through in a way that news reporting of the Post Office Horizon scandal did not, with insights from Professor Rasmus Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford. 

A transcript of this episode will follow shortly. 

