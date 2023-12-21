Media Confidential

Lynsey Addario: how I took the defining image from Ukraine

By Prospect Team
December 21, 2023
One of the world’s leading photojournalists discusses her career in conflict zones and tells the story of how she captured a famous, horrific image while under fire in Ukraine.  

Lynsey Addario analyses the challenges of war photography in an era when journalists are increasingly likely to be targets and false images on social media make it difficult to assess what is real. She also shares her perspective on the pictures coming out of the war in Gaza and the courage of those capturing them.  

Plus, Alan and Lionel discuss the latest phone hacking headlines: court success for Prince Harry, plus allegations about the role of Sir William Lewis, who is set to become CEO of The Washington Post.    

A transcript of this episode will follow shortly. 

 

