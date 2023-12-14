Media Confidential

Reporting on Gaza: bravery, brutal facts and the need for context

Alan and Lionel hear Israeli and Palestinian perspectives on how the war in Gaza is being covered and on the continuing fight to control the media narrative

December 14, 2023
Palestinian-British writer Samir El-Youssef discusses how the conflict and Hamas are reported on by Arabic-language news channels while Esther Solomon, editor-in-chief of Haaretz English, talks about trying to balance opposition to the politics of Benjamin Netanyahu with reporting on the on-going impacts and consequences of Hamas’s terrorism on the 7th October.

