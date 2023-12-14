Reporting on Gaza: bravery, brutal facts and the need for context

Palestinian-British writer Samir El-Youssef discusses how the conflict and Hamas are reported on by Arabic-language news channels while Esther Solomon, editor-in-chief of Haaretz English, talks about trying to balance opposition to the politics of Benjamin Netanyahu with reporting on the on-going impacts and consequences of Hamas’s terrorism on the 7th October.

