Legendary photographer Sir Don McCullin ‘damaged’ by his work in war zones

On this episode, a remarkable interview with arguably Britain’s greatest living photographer. Sir Don McCullin opens up about his career in-and-out of war zones, saying he has been “damaged” by some of the things he saw in Vietnam, Biafra and elsewhere, and that he was “poisoned” by his profession. He talks about some of his most dramatic photos and about feeling like he was “stealing” images of suffering. The legendary photographer also analyses the craft of modern war photography in an age of heavily restricted battlefield access as well as citizen journalists.

Plus, Lionel dissects the latest in the battle to own the Telegraph and Alan updates us about his quest to find out if there was interference from a BBC director and the government in who would become chair of the media regulator Ofcom.

