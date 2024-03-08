The Bennett Public Policy Prize 2024 is awarded by the Bennett Institute for Public Policy at the University of Cambridge and supported by Prospect. It aims to showcase the thinking and ideas of early career policy professionals and researchers on some of the biggest challenges of our turbulent times. The Bennett Institute is committed to bringing findings and insights generated by rigorous interdisciplinary research to the attention of a wide, policy-engaged audience.

This year’s question was: How can AI be implemented to improve public services?

Congratulations to the early career policy professionals and researchers who entered the Bennett Public Policy Prize for their well-written essays. The judges commented on this year’s creative thinking and innovative ideas in answering the question, “How can AI be implemented to improve public services?”

We are pleased to announce the ten shortlisted entries for the Prize 2024 are by:

Viviana Angely Bastidas Melo , University of Cambridge

, University of Cambridge Matthew Cleevely , Tech policy

, Tech policy Larissa Da Silva Marioni , NIESR

, NIESR Samantha Field , Bupa

, Bupa John Francis , Alan Turing Institute

, Alan Turing Institute Stuart Mills , University of Leeds

, University of Leeds Luke Richards , UK Civil Service

, UK Civil Service Louisa Shen , Australian National University

, Australian National University Sarah Stearne , Local Trust

, Local Trust Joshua Thorpe, UK Department for Business and Trade

These shortlisted finalists will receive a year’s digital access to Prospect.

The overall winner and two runners-up will be announced at the Bennett Institute for Public Policy Annual Conference at 17:15 on Friday 22 March 2024 by Dame Fiona Reynolds, Chair of the Bennett Institute Management Board. You are warmly invited to attend in person at Churchill College, Cambridge, or online.

This year’s judges included:

Diane Coyle, Bennett professor of public policy and co-director of the Bennett Institute for Public Policy

Neil Lawrence, inaugural DeepMind professor of machine learning, University of Cambridge.

Michael McNair, global managing director of the advisory team at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

Alan Rusbridger, editor, Prospect

One winner receives:

£5,000

Publication on the Bennett Institute website

Publication in Prospect online

The possibility of sharing their thinking with influential stakeholders

Invitation to the Bennett Institute’s Annual Conference

A year’s subscription to Prospect magazine and digital access

Two runners-up each receive:

£1,000

Publication on the Bennett Institute Public Policy website

Invitation to the Bennett Institute’s Annual Conference

A year’s subscription to Prospect magazine and digital access

Seven shortlisted finalists each receive:

A year’s digital access to Prospect

Entry process and submission date

This year we welcomed entries in the form of a 2,500-word essay or a short film of no more than 10 minutes from any early career researcher or policy professional in their first five years, from any nationality and based anywhere in the world.

Eligibility:

Within five years of having submitted a PhD and started a research based career OR

Within five years of starting work in a policy focused career

Within five years of starting work in a policy focused career but undertaking part-time postgraduate studies.

Co-produced entries of no more than two people will be accepted subject to all parties meeting the full eligibility criteria. Please ensure all names are included on the entry form. Judging is anonymous but the number of collaborators will be disclosed to the judges.

Previous Bennett Prospect Public Policy Prize entrants may enter

Work must be previously unpublished and unplagiarised

The following were NOT eligible: