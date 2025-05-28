Prospect Podcast

Carys Afoko: Is Labour losing the left?

Alona and Imaan are joined by broadcaster Carys Afoko, who dissects whether Labour’s rightward shift will work—and how progressives have a chance to reshape UK politics

By Prospect Team
May 28, 2025
Can Labour afford to keep ignoring its left? This week on the Prospect Podcast, Alona and Imaan are joined by Carys Afoko, writer and podcast host of Over the Top, Under the Radar.

Carys discusses whether Starmer’s lurch to the right will pay off. She analyses why the last general election was a “breakaway election” away from the major parties—with the rise of progressive independents, Greens and Liberal Democrat MPs—and whether this is just a blip, or represents a lasting shift away from Labour.

Plus, is the Labour party “structurally racist”? How is the war on Gaza reshaping the UK’s political landscape? And what will the 2029 election look like?

You can read Carys’s piece ‘Labour is ignoring the threat from its left’ here

