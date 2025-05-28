Carys Afoko: Is Labour losing the left?

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

Can Labour afford to keep ignoring its left? This week on the Prospect Podcast, Alona and Imaan are joined by Carys Afoko, writer and podcast host of Over the Top, Under the Radar.

Carys discusses whether Starmer’s lurch to the right will pay off. She analyses why the last general election was a “breakaway election” away from the major parties—with the rise of progressive independents, Greens and Liberal Democrat MPs—and whether this is just a blip, or represents a lasting shift away from Labour.

Plus, is the Labour party “structurally racist”? How is the war on Gaza reshaping the UK’s political landscape? And what will the 2029 election look like?

