Read ‘Skills: Going for growth’, our new report in association with Amazon

January 29, 2025
Skills underpin each of Labour’s five ­national missions. Whether it’s the goal of ­securing the highest sustained growth in the G7 or making the country healthier and ­safer, good jobs held by people with the right ­qualifications will be key.

But to date, skills provision and policy have been fragmented. The Labour government has recognised this. In response, it has created a new body, Skills England, launched last July, which is tasked with unifying partners across the skills landscape in order to equip the workforce with the expertise needed to power the economy.

That is easier said than done, however. In the latest edition of Prospect's Policy Insights series, industry leaders, politicians and experts tell us how they think the UK can raise its skills game, and achieve economic growth.

