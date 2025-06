In this week’s Q&A episode, Alan and Lionel are asked if they would ever pay for an interview—and if there are any interviewees who would be off limits.

They discuss whether media studies should be added to the UK curriculum for 11-16 year olds to combat misinformation.

Plus, will news organisations suffer financially when Donald Trump is no longer president?

Send your questions in to us mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk