Does ‘free speech’ even exist?

This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by historian Fara Dabhoiwala to discuss his new book What is Free Speech?

They discuss how the concept of “free speech” came about—and how the notion has always been weaponised. They also analyse the role of media and social media companies and answer: are broadcasters responsible for everything shared on their platforms?

And after being called out in a speech, Alan responds to right-wing media baron Paul Marshall, who recently lamented the problems with today’s media landscape. Plus, the hosts reflect on the passing of television presenter Alan Yentob.

Fara’s book ‘What is Free Speech? The history of a dangerous idea’ is out now