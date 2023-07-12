Ultrafast charging for the future

An ultrafast technology, first conceived over a decade ago by two PhD students at University College London (UCL), is set to change the lithium-ion battery charging game by drastically improving the charging speed, while maintaining safety and cost-effectiveness.

Gaussion’s breakthrough charging technology, patented as MagLiB, uses a magnetic field while charging batteries to enable ‘ultra-rapid’ charging on existing commercially available battery cells. It has the potential to provide the average EV driver with a week’s charge (200 miles) in under 10 minutes.

The realisation of the transformative potential of MagLiB to reshape the battery industry and tackle a long-standing challenge was evident to Dr. Tom Heenan and Dr. Chun Tan, the two UCL Chemical Engineers behind the technology, from the start.

In 2021, it was selected by the panel of esteemed judges from multinational companies in the field of chemistry as the winner in the Energy and Environment Category of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s 2021 Emerging Technologies Competition.

Dr Thomas Heenan, CEO and co-founder of Gaussion, said that winning the Emerging Technologies Competition was “very important” in enabling the pair to commercialise the technology and incorporate Gaussion in 2021. “When you have a novel invention, it is essential to gain the support of experts in the field. The Emerging Technologies Competition was a perfect mechanism for that, and I continue to enjoy engaging with the Royal Society of Chemistry.”

Gaussion secured significant initial investments following the spin out, enabling the team to establish a state-of-the-art laboratory and office facilities. The team has since successfully showcased the endurance of commercial cells originally designed for one to five-hour charging. They achieved over 1,000 consecutive cycles of 10-minute charging, while consistently meeting all warranty requirements. The technology works by externally subjecting a lithium-ion battery to a specially designed magnetic field during charging. As it is agnostic to battery chemistry, it promises a continued wide range of applications as improved battery technologies come to market.

Gaussion’s vision is also supported and driven by two powerful investors, BGF and the UCL Technology Fund and in 2022, it raised £2.85 million in a seed investment round. With their sights set on the future, Tom and his team aim to incorporate their technology into all aspects of battery technology, from cell manufacturing at gigafactories to EV recharging infrastructure at motorway services.

Lithium-ion batteries are a key component of indispensable gadgets like smart watches, mobile phones, and electric vehicles (EVs), shaping our everyday lives. In the transport sector, long charging times and range anxiety are still two of the biggest barriers to the electrification of transport and the adoption of EVs. Removing these barriers will be a vital step forward towards the low carbon economy.