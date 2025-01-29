Attitude, aptitude and ambition

For applicants looking to stand out in today’s crowded job market, a paper qualification may not always be enough. Increasingly, employers value hands-on experience and industry knowledge, as well as softer skills such as ­team-building, which may be hard to glean from a ­university degree. Apprenticeships are emerging as an attractive alternative, with more and more businesses choosing to invest in on-the- job training.

The proposition for apprentices is clear: you can study towards a qualification while gaining valuable work ­experience and earning a wage. Meanwhile, employers can ensure that their new hires have the best skill set for the role. Following the launch of the government’s Skills England initiative, the number of apprenticeships on offer is expected to rise.

“It’s about supporting the economy and giving people opportunities,” says Nicola Drury, head of skills and apprenticeships at Amazon UK. The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service “said recently that they’re getting more and more people seeking an ­apprenticeship, but there aren’t enough roles available,” says Drury. “I think as an economy we can do more.”

Amazon, which the Department for Education has named one of the UK’s 100 Top Apprenticeship Employers, started its own apprenticeship programme in 2013, with just six hires. Over time, the programme expanded and diversified before reaching its present level of 1,000 placements a year. Currently, there are more than 2,000 Amazon apprentices in the UK and Ireland, across 50 different schemes. They are working at anything from level 2 (accessible without any formal qualifications) to level 7 (equivalent to a master’s degree).

Applicants can choose between a broad array of options, from health and safety to HR, from cloud computing to creative design. And although the average cohort still skews young, the programmes are beginning to attract more older people looking to change careers.

“In our mechatronics cohort, we’ve got a dad, a mum and a son, all doing the engineering scheme in different years,” remarks Drury. “That shows that if you’ve got someone in your family doing an apprenticeship, others realise that might be attainable for them too.”

She notes that Amazon hires less on the basis of ­background, and more on the basis of attitude, ­aptitude and ambition. “We get around 30,000-40,000 ­applications a year, so it’s important that we give people the opportunity to shine as they are,” she says.

While the exact format varies from scheme to scheme, all of Amazon’s apprenticeships combine study time with real-world experience. Rather than being confined to a classroom, apprentices are employed to work on real projects, where they are mentored by those more seasoned in the role.

Once a programme comes to an end, many apprentices secure employment with Amazon, while others progress to another apprenticeship internally. One apprentice, says Drury, has moved all the way up the ranks from level 2 to level 7, while another, who started out on a pilot T-level ­placement, is now a fully fledged software engineer.

“Even if people don’t stay at Amazon, we can really be very proud to see people grow and move on to positive destinations,” says Drury. “Our roles for 2025 are open now, so if you don’t know a lot about apprenticeships, look into it! You might end up doing one yourself.”

Case study 1

‘The practical work reinforced my learning’ - Jess Preece

I started my Amazon apprenticeship straight after doing my A-levels. I’d always had a strong interest in ­engineering and technology, and was fascinated by how systems can be optimised. This led me to pursue hands-on experience rather than going down a purely academic route.

I chose a four-year automation engineering apprenticeship, which involved maintaining and improving automated systems that are critical to Amazon’s operations. This apprenticeship not only offers a clear pathway for growth and mentorship; it also gives the opportunity to work on large-scale systems that affect millions of customers worldwide. The idea of working with cutting-edge technology in a fast-paced environment really appealed to me.

The programme offered a well-structured balance of work and study time. You spend the first year off site studying, and then for years two to four you’re mostly on site. It was challenging, and time management was key, but the practical work often reinforced what I was learning in theory. Amazon provided great support in order to ensure that I could meet both academic and ­professional expectations.

I finished the apprenticeship in August, and came out with a degree. Now I’ve got a full-time role as an auto­mation engineer. Eventually I aim to step into leadership within the engineering field at Amazon.

Overall, the experience has been transformative for me. I’ve built a wide range of skills—not just technical skills, but also softer skills like teamwork, problem-solving and communication. I’ve also developed confidence, resilience and a growth mindset. Each day brought a new challenge, and the opportunities to grow and make an impact were unmatched.

Case study 2

‘Apprenticeships give you real confidence’ - Kieran Drew

Following a computer science course in sixth form, I had an unconditional offer for university. But I came to the conclusion that the apprenticeship route would work much better for me, as someone who likes to learn hands-on.

I undertook the level 6 digital and technology solutions degree apprenticeship, with a pathway in network engineering. It’s quite a broad degree. We started out handling day-to-day IT support in the fulfilment centres, ensuring the uptime and functionality of the network. I especially enjoyed shadowing and working alongside experienced engineers.

I was then seconded into one of the centralised net ops teams, where I ended up supporting every single ­warehouse network infrastructure worldwide. I did one day a week of study time, with another four days on site.

I completed my apprenticeship in September this year, walking away with a first-class honours degree. Since then, I’ve managed to secure a role over in the Amazon Web Services side of the business, which is a whole new opportunity for me.

I’m really biased, but I think if you’re trying to decide between university and an apprenticeship, you should take the apprenticeship. Before starting the apprenticeship, I was someone who would never stand up in front of people and talk. Since then, I’ve stood up in front of 600 people in schools and careers fairs—and that kind of confidence is something you would never get from a university degree. Your education is yours to shape however you want. It’s not in anyone else’s hands to do that for you.