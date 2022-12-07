Log in
Politics
December 07, 2022
A reinvention fund for (truly) lifelong learning
We need to completely rethink how we fund education and training provision for adults after compulsory education
Sonia Sodha
Politics
December 07, 2022
It’s time to counter political short-termism with an ‘OBR’ for future skills
Margaret Heffernan
Politics
December 07, 2022
If AI is the boss, workers are going to need a new charter of rights
Frances O'Grady
Politics
December 07, 2022
How can we anticipate the UK’s future skills need?
Nesta team
Politics
March 04, 2020
This government won’t narrow the regional gap without proper investment in skills
Claire Ainsley
Economics
January 17, 2020
Why Johnson will be hard-pressed even to start closing the north-south divide
Paul Wallace
Economics
Opinions
September 01, 2019
Life-long learning: how to tool up modern Britain
Nic Dakin
From the magazine
Opinions
September 01, 2019
The case for a life-long learning guarantee
Robert Halfon
From the magazine
Opinions
July 18, 2019
Policy report: Apprenticeships—how to provide the vocational training Britain needs
Tom Clark
From the magazine
