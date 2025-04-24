Prospect Podcast

Are cartoonists about to be cancelled?

It’s a tough time for satire. Alan and Lionel are joined by ex-Spectator editor Fraser Nelson and political cartoonist Steve Bell, who was sacked by the Guardian in 2023

April 24, 2025
article header image

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

What is allowed to be a joking matter? And where does one draw the line?

This week, Alan and Lionel discuss the pitfalls of being a satirist in 2025. They talk to political cartoonist Steve Bell, who worked for the Guardian for over 40 years before being unceremoniously dismissed after an image of Benjamin Netanyahu drew ire.

They’re also joined by former Spectator editor Fraser Nelson, who leapt to Steve’s defence, despite being on opposite ends of the political aisle. 

For the first time, Fraser also reveals the moments he put his job on the line while at the magazine’s helm.

related article image
Does Reform have a plan for power?
related article image
Philippe Sands on Trump and the age of impunity
related article image
Slavoj Žižek: ‘Elon Musk lives like a communist’
related article image
David Olusoga: History is under attack from Trump
related article image
Killer dust: asbestos and corporate coverups
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines