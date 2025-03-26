Killer dust: asbestos and corporate coverups

Asbestos might seem like a problem of the past, but it is still killing thousands every year. In the March issue of Prospect, Charlotte wrote about how her father’s death from mesothelioma—a cancer caused by asbestos—led her into years of research, uncovering a shocking history of corporate negligence and government inaction.

This week, Charlotte joins the Prospect podcast to share her findings. How long have we known asbestos is deadly? How have companies actively covered up the dangers? And why is asbestos still present in our homes, workplaces and schools, today? Charlotte discusses the latest push for justice—and whether those responsible will ever be held to account.

Plus, Ellen and Alona weigh up school phone bans: “banger” or “dud”?

To read Charlotte’s piece ‘Asbestos: a corporate coverup, a public health catastrophe’, click here.