Prospect Podcast

Keon West: Science, racism and alternative facts

Social psychologist and presenter Keon West explains what science can tell us about racism, why it matters in a post-truth world, and why he thinks Boris Johnson’s race report was a ‘mistake’

March 05, 2025
article header image

How do we measure racism? In such politically charged terrain, the need for objective data is clear.

By some surveys, half of Brits don’t believe that racism exists. Keon West, social psychologist and visiting professor at the London School of Economics, joins the podcast to discuss this phenomenon.

Keon explains what data can tell us, and delves into the surprising ways that the UK compares to the US. He unpacks the ingenious studies that reveal how racism really works, and why he thinks the Sewell report commissioned by Boris Johnson was “deeply flawed”.

He also talks about conducting experiments in a time of “alternative facts”, why we need to trust the science, instead of just relying on scientists, and how those on the left and right can improve discussions about racism.

Plus, after Zelensky’s “dressing down” at the White House, Ellen and Alona talk dress codes: banger or dud?

Keon’s book ‘The Science of Racism is published by Pan Macmillan and is available here.

related article image
China: The greatest threat to human rights?
related article image
Bonus episode: Why Australia is better than Britain
related article image
Sudan’s ‘war of opportunity’, with Yassmin Abdel-Magied
related article image
Mehdi Hasan: ‘The media doesn’t want to hear certain people’
related article image
Has Labour abandoned the left?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines