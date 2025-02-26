Prospect Podcast

China: The greatest threat to human rights?

Human Rights Watch has uncovered abuses and pressured offending governments across the world. Ken Roth joins the podcast to discuss China, Israel and the future of international law

By Prospect Team
February 26, 2025
Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch. Image: TT News Agency / Alamy
Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch. Image: TT News Agency / Alamy

What is the biggest threat to the international human rights system today? And, in such an unstable world, what hope is there for the future of human rights?

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Kenneth Roth, who served as the executive director of Human Rights Watch, the NGO, for almost 30 years. During his tenure, Human Rights Watch uncovered abuses across 100 countries and pressured offending governments to stop them. 

Ken’s new book, Righting Wrongs, tells this story.

On the podcast, he discusses the importance of “shame” in holding governments to account, and explores the attacks on Human Rights Watch over the years, particularly regarding its analysis of Israel’s policies and its findings of apartheid in the occupied territories—criticisms which felt even more personal because of his Jewish heritage.

Ken also analyses where progressives are failing, the challenge of identity politics, and whether international law truly has any teeth.

Ken’s book ‘Righting Wrongs: Three Decades on the Front Lines Battling Abusive Governments’ is available here.

Or to read more on this topic from our website, click here. 

related article image
Bonus episode: Why Australia is better than Britain
related article image
Sudan’s ‘war of opportunity’, with Yassmin Abdel-Magied
related article image
Mehdi Hasan: ‘The media doesn’t want to hear certain people’
related article image
Has Labour abandoned the left?
related article image
Exclusive: Top Thinker interview with Eliane Brum

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines