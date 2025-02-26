China: The greatest threat to human rights?

What is the biggest threat to the international human rights system today? And, in such an unstable world, what hope is there for the future of human rights?

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Kenneth Roth, who served as the executive director of Human Rights Watch, the NGO, for almost 30 years. During his tenure, Human Rights Watch uncovered abuses across 100 countries and pressured offending governments to stop them.

Ken’s new book, Righting Wrongs, tells this story.

On the podcast, he discusses the importance of “shame” in holding governments to account, and explores the attacks on Human Rights Watch over the years, particularly regarding its analysis of Israel’s policies and its findings of apartheid in the occupied territories—criticisms which felt even more personal because of his Jewish heritage.

Ken also analyses where progressives are failing, the challenge of identity politics, and whether international law truly has any teeth.

Ken’s book ‘Righting Wrongs: Three Decades on the Front Lines Battling Abusive Governments’ is available here.

Or to read more on this topic from our website, click here.