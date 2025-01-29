Exclusive: Top Thinker interview with Eliane Brum

In this week’s special episode, we bring you an exclusive interview with Prospect’s World’s Top Thinker of 2025, Brazilian journalist Eliane Brum. Eliane is the author of Banzeiro Òkòtó: The Amazon as the Centre of the World. In 2017, she co-founded Sumaúma, a journalism platform reporting on the Amazon from the inside, which trains young people from urban and indigenous communities.

Dialling in from the Amazon rainforest, she spoke to Prospect’s deputy editor Ellen Halliday about her move from the city of São Paulo to the Amazon in 2017, as well as the thinking that underpins her work.

Eliane argues that our separation from nature has destroyed our survival instincts and “disconnected [us] from life” itself. She explores why hope isn't actually the key to tackling the climate crisis—and why we should be fighting for life.

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss biopics: banger or dud?

To read the interview with Eliane from the magazine, click here.

To learn about the other Top Thinkers that our readers voted for, click here.