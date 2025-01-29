Prospect Podcast

Exclusive: Top Thinker interview with Eliane Brum

By Prospect Team
January 29, 2025
article header image

In this week’s special episode, we bring you an exclusive interview with Prospect’s World’s Top Thinker of 2025, Brazilian journalist Eliane Brum. Eliane is the author of Banzeiro Òkòtó: The Amazon as the Centre of the World. In 2017, she co-founded Sumaúma, a journalism platform reporting on the Amazon from the inside, which trains young people from urban and indigenous communities.

Dialling in from the Amazon rainforest, she spoke to Prospect’s deputy editor Ellen Halliday about her move from the city of São Paulo to the Amazon in 2017, as well as the thinking that underpins her work.

Eliane argues that our separation from nature has destroyed our survival instincts and “disconnected [us] from life” itself. She explores why hope isn't actually the key to tackling the climate crisis—and why we should be fighting for life.

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss biopics: banger or dud?

To read the interview with Eliane from the magazine, click here.

To learn about the other Top Thinkers that our readers voted for, click here.

related article image
Trump’s inauguration, Musk’s salute and the special relationship
related article image
Will Lords reform be Starmer’s legacy?
related article image
Ukraine: what lies ahead?
related article image
Predictions: the biggest stories of 2025
related article image
Assad’s fall: What the west gets wrong

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines