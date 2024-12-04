Is democracy in crisis?

This week, political scientist Cas Mudde joins the Prospect podcast to analyse the “year of elections”.

In 2024, around 70 countries with a combined population of 3.4bn went to the polls. In many of those elections—in the EU, India and the US, the far right did surprisingly well.

But why do the far right seem to be the only group to have benefitted from the turbulence of recent years? Was it inevitable? He joins Prospect’s Ellen Halliday to discuss.

Plus, a festive “banger” or “dud”: posh advent calendars—terrific or tacky?

To watch this interview, head to our YouTube channel, where episodes are published every Thursday.

Cas’s piece “Doom Spiral” is featured in the latest issue of the magazine, which can be read in print or online.