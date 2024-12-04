Prospect Podcast

Is democracy in crisis?

By Prospect Team
December 04, 2024
Image: SOPA Images Limited / Alamy
Image: SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

This week, political scientist Cas Mudde joins the Prospect podcast to analyse the “year of elections”.

In 2024, around 70 countries with a combined population of 3.4bn went to the polls. In many of those elections—in the EU, India and the US, the far right did surprisingly well.

But why do the far right seem to be the only group to have benefitted from the turbulence of recent years? Was it inevitable? He joins Prospect’s Ellen Halliday to discuss.

Plus, a festive “banger” or “dud”: posh advent calendars—terrific or tacky?

To watch this interview, head to our YouTube channel, where episodes are published every Thursday.

Cas’s piece “Doom Spiral” is featured in the latest issue of the magazine, which can be read in print or online.

related article image
Rachel Shabi: The truth about antisemitism
related article image
Temporary accommodation: a national scandal
related article image
The online gender wars
related article image
Is assisted dying moral? Rowan Williams and Brenda Hale in conversation
related article image
Q&A US election special, with Jill Abramson

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines