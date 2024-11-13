Prospect Podcast

The online gender wars

By Prospect Team
November 13, 2024
Illustration by David McAllister / Prospect, Science Photo Library / Alamy & Bridgeman Images
Illustration by David McAllister / Prospect, Science Photo Library / Alamy & Bridgeman Images

Why do some women like tradwife videos? And why does it even matter?

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by writer Sarah Manavis to discuss the small but significant group of women who promote anti-feminist values online—and why so many others watch their videos.

Sarah argues that the success of right-wing young men with large social media followings has distracted from a boom in similarly reactionary gen-Z women. Lifestyle influencers—from the overtly political to the unassuming—are using social media to champion a return to traditional gender roles.

Sarah reported on the story for the most recent issue of Prospect magazine. While researching her article, she spoke with academics to analyse why so many women gravitate towards making and consuming this brand of content online.

Is this harmless escapism, or a form of radicalisation? What about the paradox of self-made women making their careers out of promoting domestic lifestyles? And in the aftermath of Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris, Sarah discusses what trends on social media tell us about the US more broadly.

related article image
Is assisted dying moral? Rowan Williams and Brenda Hale in conversation
related article image
Q&A US election special, with Jill Abramson
related article image
Witches, conspiracies and the US election
related article image
Climate culture wars and COP29
related article image
Peter Geoghegan: Labour and “dark money”

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines