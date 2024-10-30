Witches, conspiracies and the US election

As Halloween approaches, Ellen and Alona are joined by journalist Gabriel Gatehouse to discuss his plunge into the world of conspiracy theories, QAnon and the extreme fringes of US politics.

What have witches in the dark ages got to do with American democracy? How has the internet destabilised state power? And what does that mean for this November’s election?

Conspiracy theories about satanic cabals took off in America after the 2020 election—and 41 per cent of Americans now believe that the politicians they elect aren’t actually the people governing the country. To many, the truth seems increasingly murky.

Gabriel’s reporting has taken him deep into the rabbit hole of this strange and eerie world. On the podcast, he shares the stories that went into his most recent book, The Coming Storm: A Journey into the Heart of the Conspiracy Machine, based on his BBC Radio 4 series of the same name.

Listen to this spooky episode—or watch on YouTube—to find out about America’s old ghosts, new superstitions, burgeoning evil and unravelling reality.

The Coming Storm is available here.