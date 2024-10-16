Peter Geoghegan: Labour and “dark money”

This week, Ellen and Alona talk to investigative journalist Peter Geoghegan. Peter is the former editor-in-chief of the award-winning website openDemocracy and is the author of Democracy for Sale: Dark Money and Dirty Politics.

Public faith in democracy has been undermined by hidden influence and undisclosed donations—but how susceptible is the new government to this?

In an entertaining conversation, spanning from Mongolian wrestling to Keir Starmer’s glasses, Peter shares his journey doing investigative work, the corrosive impact of what he calls “dark money” and what Labour is getting wrong.

To watch this interview and others—including with Sayeeda Warsi and Jon Sopel—search for ‘Prospect Magazine’ on YouTube.