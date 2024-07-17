Prospect Podcast

Asylum King: How Britain’s broken immigration system made a billionaire

By Prospect Team
July 17, 2024
article header image

Home Office housing contracts have turned Clearsprings founder Graham King into one of the UK’s richest men. Meanwhile, the asylum seekers living in his business empire of taxpayer-funded hotels have compared living in them to being in prison, with reports of physical assault, racist abuse and confiscated belongings. Mark Wilding from Liberty Investigates joins Ellen Halliday to discuss what the Asylum King story can tell us about how the state treats vulnerable people in its care.

Read Wilding’s investigation here.

