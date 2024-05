On today’s podcast, Ellen Halliday is joined by legendary British pollster Peter Kellner to discuss Sunak’s soggy start and Labour’s “no mistakes” tactics. And calling in from Cape Town, Peter Fabricius, a leading political journalist for the Daily Maverick, explains why the ruling ANC could lose its majority for the first time since 1994—and what the outcome could mean for the South Africa in the world.

